Taxify boosts driver earnings by

Taxify is helping drivers that use the platform to maximise their daily earning potential by including a Driver Destinations feature in its driver app.

This allows drivers to indicate where they are heading as their working day starts or ends, so the Taxify app can find and connect them with trips that are on their way.

Driver Destinations can be set up to two times every day, which means that drivers that are on their way back home or towards areas with high demand can set their destination to earn fares that are along their route.

“We really care about the drivers’ experience and are working hard to provide them with features that help them work in the most cost-efficient way possible,” says Gareth Taylor, country manager for Taxify in South Africa.

The introduction of Driver Destinations follows several other initiatives implemented by Taxify to improve drivers’ earnings and safety. These include adjusting rates paid to drivers to improve their profitability after recent petrol price increases, as well as a partnership with Namola, which offers the reassurance of support in the event of a crime.