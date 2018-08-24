Workday in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites

Workday has been positioned in the Gartner Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM (Human Capital Management Suites) for Midmarket and Large Enterprises.

Workday was acknowledged as a Leader for the third year in a row and positioned the highest for overall ability to execute.

“We believe that Gartner’s positioning of Workday as a cloud HCM Leader for the third consecutive year demonstrates the level of innovation and support that we provide to customers around the world – proven by our 985 customer satisfaction rating,” says Cristina Goldt, vice-president: HCM products at Workday.

“Some of the largest organizations globally – including Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 companies – use Workday due to our longstanding ability for getting customers live and realizing value quickly.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with our customers to deliver the technology and experiences that exceed their expectations, while helping to further business growth and success.”