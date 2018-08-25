A contract opportunity in the Health sector for an experienced Business Analyst.
– Gathering information (using interviews, JAD workshops, document review) from the business and user community in the organisation
– Analyse and document current business processes and/or identify ways of improving business and systems processes
– Mapping of the as-is and to-be business processes
– Document user requirements in a Functional Specification or User Requirements Spec or change request
– Prepare and develop user training materials and provide training and refresher courses to the users
– Assisting users with the system and business processes
Requirements
– National Diploma or Degree
– Business Analysis experience (4 years)