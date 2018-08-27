Agile Africa 2018 on track

The JCSE’s Agile Africa 2018 will be held on 1 and 2 October 2018 at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg.

This year marks the sixth-year of the Agile Africa conference, and it will feature Agile-related tracks, workshops, breakout sessions and lightning talks focusing on multiple aspects including:

* Creating learning organisations and collaborative problem solving – the original true spirit of Agility and the commitment to uncover better ways of delivering solutions to the challenges we face.

* Latest trends in the world of Agile.

* Agile Implementations, challenges and lessons learnt.

* The future of Agile.

Keynotes for the Agile Africa 2018 conference will include Sonja Blignaut, Selena Delesie, Mitch Lacey and John Le Drew.

Registration and other details are at http://www.agileafricaconf.com