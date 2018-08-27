AYO CEO, CIO resign

Following the recent announcement of its newly restructured Board, JSE-listed AYO Technology Solutions has confirmed its acceptance of the resignation of its CEO and director of AYO, Kevin Hardy.

The current CFO, Naahied Gamieldien, will serve as the acting CEO until further announcement. Gamieldien will retain her position as CFO.

The board also accepted the resignation of AYO’s Chief Investment Officer, Siphiwe Nodwele, and has agreed not to replace this position at this time.

The new non-executive chairman of AYO TSL board, Dr Wallace Mgoqi, comments: “We have a duty of care to our shareholders. Stringent corporate governance, prudent investments and rigorous criteria for executive performance are critical to AYO’s success.”