Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification is preferred
- Minimum of 4 years experience as a Business Analyst
- SDLC / Agile experience highly advantageous
Brief outline:
- Developing technical solutions.
- Defining, analyzing and documenting requirements.
- Managing requirements at the project level to assist in fulfilling business needs.
- Business analysts typically take the lead role in: Assisting with the business case.
- Partner with relevant individuals to ensure each project meets a specific need and resolves successfully.
- Assume responsibility for project tasks and ensure they are completed in a timely fashion.