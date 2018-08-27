Fashion and technology meet in iconic African designs

Technology and fashion have combined in a thought-provoking project that demonstrates how data can transform African cities.

Siemens used data from the cities of Lagos, Nairobi and Johannesburg and wove it into unique fabrics which tell a story about each city.

Three iconic African fashion designers then used the fabrics to create one-of-kind outfits, which are as stylish as they are smart.

FABRIC – launched in Johannesburg on 23 August – showcases how digitalization of the industrial world is fast becoming the biggest transformation of our time, and highlights how data combined with smart technology will ensure that tomorrow’s cities are more connected, efficient and powered.

Three African fashion designers were brought on board to create 12 extraordinary outfits from vast amounts of data extracted from the cities of Nairobi, Lagos and Johannesburg.

The intricate garments by John Kaveke (Kenyan), Zizi Cardow (Nigerian) and Palesa Mokubung (South African) outline a variety of patterns from power grids, shipping and tonnage to population densities, transport and areas of connectivity. Data from each of these sectors tell a powerful story about each city and how digitalisation can transform them. All of this is told through the universal language of fashion and design.

“This is how we thought to express the aspect of digitalization. As urbanization rapidly increases, cities need to start preparing for the effects it will have on infrastructure, energy, water and transportation systems,” says Keshin Govender, Group Communications Head for Siemens South Africa.

“This project has highlighted the need for access to data in order to make sound urban planning decisions,” explained Govender.