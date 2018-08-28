Fujitsu commits to channel ecosystem

Kathy Gibson is at Fujitsu Day in Johannesburg – Fujitsu has committed to its partners and guaranteed that, as far as possible, it won’t go direct to end user customers.

Government, in particular is encouraging vendors to deal direct, and many IT companies have signed deals with the State IT Agency (SITA), says Hannes Burger, MD of Fujitsu South Africa.

“There are a lot of people, and a lot of jobs at stake – and we need to respect our channel.”

He adds that Fujitsu and its partners have had a good year, despite a tough economic environment. “The growth is definitely there.

“And we have a few niche partners who have some wonderful solutions that will shake the market.”