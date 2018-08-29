Aurecon aims for SA’s drone operator first

Aurecon is aiming to be the first consulting engineering company to become a registered drone operator in South Africa.

The infrastructure advisory and engineering consultancy company intends to use their squadron of drones as a value-adding tool on client projects, believing it will significantly enhance the company’s service offering.

Richard Matchett, Aurecon digital lead RSA, says that what initially started as a fun idea, arousing a great deal of enthusiasm, quickly turned into a very serious and sober undertaking by the company’s engineers.

The are many advantages of using drones in projects, and one of it is taking clients on a journey to shape design solutions, he says.

Enhancing collaboration between the engineers and the client also enables the project team to reach consensus on design much earlier on in a project, which leads to fewer iterations of the design, less wasted time being spent on the development of dead-end design proposals, and more comprehensive feedback from the client. Without necessarily being designers, clients can immerse themselves into the design process with Aurecon.

“The visual content that we are able to create helps clients, technical experts and designers unlock the creativity that is needed for innovation to flourish,” says Matchett.