Curo gets competitive edge with Infovest IDM

South African investment administration services provider Curo has implemented Infovest’s Investment Data Management solution to automate reporting and alerting, support data governance and enhance customer service.

With Infovest Investment Data Management (IDM) and Infovest Reporter enterprise client reporting solutions in place, Curo now benefits from advanced and streamlined reporting.

Infovest’s IDM solution delivers consistently clean data in a centralised data source and allows users to isolate system dependencies and consolidate data across departments. It has the ability to query, control and enrich static and reference data.

Infovest Reporter, a key component to the solution, simplifies report production thereby delivering intelligent management around report structures and content. It also ensures accountability through clear workflow and an automatic audit trail.

“The new solutions also meet our requirement for self-sufficient and agile reporting, at a competitive price point. Our partnership offers our clients an efficient addition to our service offering,” says Curo Fund Services product development executive Darren Botha.

With a three-year licence term, the first phase of the Infovest solution was implemented in December 2017 to coincide with the decommissioning of Curo’s previous system.

The implementation overcomes limitations in the way of Curo’s growth strategy; allowing the organisation to modify and expand its reporting capacity and respond faster to industry changes.

Infovest CEO Craig Arenhold says: “We are delighted to be embarking on this partnership with Curo. It is worth noting that implementation has allowed for increased efficiency in reporting facilitating an enhanced client experience, which we are very pleased with. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association.”