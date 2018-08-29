Velocity offers Azure at cost

Hybrid cloud enablement partner the Velocity Group has launched an initiative to reduce the cost of Azure cloud services and increase the success rate of hybrid cloud projects.

The initiative sees Velocity Group provide Azure Reserved Instances (RIs) at cost, discounted Azure migration readiness assessments and discounted Azure project migration costs.

“Azure Reserved Instances already gives a 25-50% saving on the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model. We will reduce the pricing further, foregoing our margin and passing the price benefit onto our customers.” states Jonathan Kropf, CEO at Velocity Group.

Azure RIs are not only a cost-effective way to get VMs commissioned; they are ideal for organizations who need to accurately predict their future cloud spend, as the locked-in upfront amount remains unchanged for the duration of the Azure RI period.

“Cloud VM cost is only one aspect that many people tend to focus on. To ensure your workloads are ready to move to Azure you must select the correct VM type. This is of paramount importance in order to mitigate over or under provisioning. This is why we are also offering a discount on our per VM Azure Readiness Assessments, which enable customers to migrate with confidence and transparency of cost. ” says Graham Elston, technical director of Velocity Group.

The initiative will run from 1 September to 31 December 2018. All orders for Azure RI’s processed during this time will be eligible for the discount. In addition, customers taking advantage of these cost savings can receive up to 10% discount on their Azure VM migration projects during the same period.

By utilising these discounts and taking advantage of these initiatives, customers can reduce their migration costs, ensure more successful projects and take advantage of all the benefits that Hybrid Cloud has to offer.