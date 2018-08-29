VMware expands hybrid cloud portfolio

VMware has announced innovations across its software-defined data center portfolio of infrastructure and management software to help customers digitally transform their businesses.

VMware is introducing the new vSphere Platinum Edition to further secure customer applications and infrastructure, a new release of vSAN to further ease HCI adoption, and new updates across its vRealize cloud management platform (CMP) to help customers deliver developer-ready infrastructure from any cloud with secure and consistent operations.

“While our customers’ needs and priorities stretch far and wide, we’re focused on driving innovations that will provide them with a digital foundation to meet their future IT needs while creating critical linkage that will help them get the most out of their existing IT investments,” says Rajiv Ramaswami, chief operating officer: products and cloud services at VMware.

“We continue to invest in infrastructure software for compute, networking, storage and management that customers can count on to securely and efficiently support the apps, data, people, and processes that will impact and power their businesses for decades.”

As security threats increase and regulatory pressure to control risks increase, organizations are moving from point security tools to embedded infrastructure solutions.

To help businesses address these threats, VMware will introduce vSphere Platinum Edition to deliver comprehensive, intrinsic security to protect applications, infrastructure, data and access across customers’ digital foundations.

This new edition will combine vSphere’s native security capabilities with VMware AppDefense – resulting in the delivery of advanced application security features fully integrated into the hypervisor.

Using machine learning and behavioral analytics, the new solution will enable vSphere administrators to deliver secure applications and infrastructure by enabling virtual machines (VMs) to run in a “known good” state. It will offer direct visibility into VM intent and application behavior as well as fast and accurate threat detection and response capabilities.

This will enable vSphere admins and security teams to better collaborate to protect the business. vSphere Platinum Edition will also include credits that can be applied to VMware Cloud on AWS to provide a fast path for on-premises vSphere customers to get started with the service.

VMware will also unveil vSphere 6.7 Update 1 which will deliver new features and enhancements, most notably, the fully-featured HTML5-based vSphere Client to help admins manage their virtual infrastructure.

Additionally, vSphere 6.7 Update 1 will increase support for intelligent workloads by introducing vMotion and snapshot capabilities for NVIDIA GRID vGPUs. This will enable admins to migrate vGPU-powered VMs to other compatible hosts while performing maintenance operations to completely eliminate any disruption to end-users and their applications.

VMware will launch vSAN 6.7 Update 1 to make it easier for customers to adopt HCI through simplified operations, efficient infrastructure and rapid support resolution. The new release will reduce maintenance operations time with built-in intelligence capabilities.

It will also enable admins to spin up new HCI clusters faster than ever by introducing a “Quickstart” guided cluster creation and extension wizard that guides the user through the deployment process for both vSAN and non-vSAN clusters.

The new release will deliver improved efficiency due to automated capacity reclamation and will help admins anticipate data needs with new predictive tools. vSAN 6.7 Update 1 will also decrease time-to-resolution with granular diagnostic tools and historical data to better support HCI environments.

Additionally, VMware continues to invest in new areas of HCI innovation by unveiling a new private beta program for vSAN to gather feedback on potential ways to further simplify the data center through native data protection, file services, and cloud-native storage capabilities.

VMware will unveil new releases across its comprehensive vRealize Cloud Management Platform to help customers automate and standardize how their digital foundation is operated across hybrid cloud environments and consumed by developers for VM- and container-based application development. The platform helps customers address three key use cases: self-driving operations, programmable provisioning and application operations.

vRealize Operations 7.0 will augment self-driving capabilities by introducing automated host-based placement driven by business intent. This feature will help customers control workload placement both within and across clusters to save costs and capacity or to assure performance.

Additional new and enhanced capabilities for fully automated performance optimization, right-sizing workflows, capacity planning, enhancements to UI and dashboard creation in vRealize Operations 7.0 will further enable customers to adopt a ‘self-driving’ approach to monitor and manage their data centers and cloud environments. This release will also provide full integration between vRealize Operations 7.0 and the new vRealize Automation 7.5 for initial and ongoing placement of workloads across clusters based on operational and business intent (e.g., utilization, compliance, license cost).

vRealize Automation 7.5 will help customers adopt a programmable provisioning and application operations approach to deliver developer-ready infrastructure. With a new UI, vRealize Automation 7.5 will enhance configuration management use cases with Ansible Tower integration and offer Kubernetes cluster management via Pivotal Container Service (PKS) integration. vRealize Automation 7.5 will also feature enhanced AWS and Azure support, enabling IT to better serve broader developer team skill sets and application types.

VMware will also announce vRealize Suite 2018 to provide enterprises with enhanced agility, efficiency and control across both traditional and cloud-native applications on- and off-prem. The suite’s vRealize Lifecycle Manager 2.0 will enable a DevOps approach for managing the CMP across its lifecycle, making private cloud easier to operate and consume.

Additional new features will include certificate management, content support for vRealize Operations including dashboards, monitors, reports, and alerts, and simultaneous release of content across the full vRealize Suite.

A digital business demands a new type of network – a Virtual Cloud Network – that connects and protects applications, data, and users wherever they are located, independent the underlying cloud or physical infrastructure.

The VMware NSX networking and security portfolio delivers consistent, pervasive connectivity and security for apps and data across software-defined data center, branch, cloud, and telco environments, and empowers customers to build a Virtual Cloud Network today through a software-based digital business fabric that is open, programmable and inherently secure.

VMware has now extended NSX multi-cloud networking and security to more clouds and environments, with support for workloads running in AWS, Azure, VMware Cloud on AWS, and on-premises software-defined data centers, and both Linux-based and containerized workloads running on bare-metal servers without a hypervisor.

With new support for NSX-T Data Center in vRealize Network Insight 3.9, customers can accelerate micro-segmentation planning and deployment, plan application migration, and gain operational views to manage, scale and compliance for VMware NSX deployments across clouds. This solution is available as both on-prem software and as a SaaS offering, with full feature parity across both versions.

VMware announced new features and broadened availability to VMware Skyline, its innovative proactive support technology to help customers operate VMware environments with increased reliability, security and performance.

Launched at VMworld 2017, Skyline is now available globally for Production Support and Premier Services customers at no additional cost, in English.

Skyline supports VMware vSphere, VMware NSX and now VMware vSAN with other products being added in the future. To learn more about the new features Skyline Advisor & Skyline Log Assist, please visit here.