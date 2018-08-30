Acer launches Nitro gadget range

Acer has unveiled a new range of compatible Nitro gaming gadgets.

The range includes:

* Acer Nitro optical sensor mouse with seven buttons including a burst fire button and 20g acceleration with up to 4,000 dots per inch (DPI), and six-level adjustable DPI.

* Acer Nitro membrane keyboard with rainbow backlit color lighting, 19 key anti-ghosting and multimedia keys.

* Acer Nitro headset with adjustable band with steel slider, acoustic-sealing ear pads, 50mm driver and powerful bass with omnidirectional boom microphone.

* Acer Nitro lightweight, durable polyester backpack with compartments for notebook and tablet, and a water repellent exterior.

* Acer Nitro mousepad with non-slip rubber backing to create a stable gaming surface.