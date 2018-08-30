Ruckus WiFi supports Facebook’s Express WiFi initiative

Ruckus Networks is joining Facebook’s Express WiFi Certified ecosystem, a program that allows access point manufacturers to build WiFi hardware compatible with Express WiFi.

Operators participating in Facebook’s Express WiFi initiative will deploy the Ruckus virtual SmartZone controllers and certified indoor/outdoor WiFi access points in high-traffic public areas in Africa, India, and Indonesia.

Ruckus products are currently deployed in Express Wi-Fi installations in Tanzania, Nigeria, and other developing nations.

The products feature Ruckus’ adaptive antenna BeamFlex technology. The patented technique increases connection quality and range, delivers better voice and data communication and significantly improves power efficiency.

“We are committed to providing connectivity to people in the most remote areas of the world,” says Ian Whiting, president of Ruckus Networks. “We are excited to be a partner in Facebook’s Express WiFi Certified program which is another important step in bridging the digital divide, giving individuals access to high-performance WiFi networks. Ruckus strives to connect the unconnected, and we look forward to an ongoing partnership with Facebook.”

Express WiFi is a solution to help operators and local entrepreneurs offer fast and affordable internet access in public spaces. Express Wi-Fi seeks to help operators provide internet to those who don’t have reliable or affordable access, while at the same time enabling local entrepreneurs to build a business of their own.

Facebook partners with licensed local internet service providers or mobile operators to provide the Express WiFi service to local entrepreneur retailers that sell pre-paid WiFi connectivity to community residents. Customers can purchase fast, reliable and affordable data packs via digital payments to access the internet on the Express WiFi network.

“Express Wi-Fi is part of Facebook’s initiative to help bring more people online globally,” says Guy Mordecai, product lead for Express Wi-Fi, Facebook. “We’re excited to launch the Express WiFi Certified program and have Ruckus as one of our initial partners. With this program, we hope to expand the Express WiFi ecosystem and work with partners like Ruckus to help bring affordable WiFi solutions to emerging markets.”