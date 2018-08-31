Altron acquisition gets the go-ahead

Altron has announced that the Competition Commission has approved its acquisition of iS Partners with effect from 1 September 2018.

iS Partners comprises of Karabina Solutions, a Microsoft focused business, and Zetta Business Solutions, which provides Amazon Web Services offerings.

Commenting on the approval, Altron Group CEO, Mteto Nyati says: “The approval clears the way for Altron to offer customers choice in leading cloud computing and data analytics platforms.

“Within Altron, Karabina will be a separate division focused on Microsoft and Zetta Business Solution will be integrated into Altron Bytes Systems Integration (BSI).”

Altron BSI, a merged business unit of two previously separate operations within Altron, is a driver of Altron’s strategy in its key strategic focus areas for growth – Internet of Things, data analytics, cloud services and security.

Karabina employs 200 employees and is the recipient of over 70 local and international industry awards. The company boasts a customer base of over 300 companies in South Africa and the rest of Africa.