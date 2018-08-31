Canon’s Instameet sets new record

No fewer than 351 photographers flocked to be part of one of South Africa’s biggest Instameets on 18 August 2018, in celebration of World Photography Day.

The Instameet was organised by Canon and Explore ZA, one of the country’s largest photography meet-up groups.

The largest Instameet in South Africa prior to the event with Canon was organised by Explore ZA and attracted 327 instameeters.

The SAA Aviation Museum in Germiston, Gauteng was the backdrop of the Instameet on World Photography Day, providing an inspiring place for the Instameeters to get snapping.

Instameeters were given five photography tasks to complete and share on Canon South Africa’s social media sites using #explorewithcanon, with prizes from Canon up for grabs.

“The Instameet with Explore ZA to mark World Photography Day was a tremendous success. It was super to see so many likeminded people come together for the love of photography,” says Michelle Janse van Vuuren, marketing director at Canon South Africa.