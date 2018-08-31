Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS certified for SAP HANA

Nutanix has annnounced that its AHV hypervisor and Enterprise Cloud OS platform hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution, has met SAP’s criteria for running production SAP HANA deployments.

SAP has certified the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS platform with AHV virtualization for SAP HANA as part of SAP’s new HCI certification program.

Nutanix has proven the performance and scalability required for successful SAP HANA enterprise deployments, along with simple Day-2 operations of SAP environments. This includes the ability to deliver superior throughput rates with minimal latency, as well as ensure high availability during periods of heavy database usage.

“We are delighted to announce this achievement. As customers increasingly re-platform their portfolio of enterprise workloads on Nutanix, our certification will enable them to use a single platform for all their workloads,” says Sunil Potti, chief product and development officer at Nutanix.

“The certification for SAP HANA gives our customers a more modern infrastructure option. Enterprises will be able to leverage Nutanix and SAP to deliver value to their organisations by powering their database services, analytics processing, app development and more — with predictable performance and linear scalability.”

Businesses that use SAP solutions will be able to leverage the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS platform in production and non-production environments to rapidly provision, simplify management and easily scale their IT infrastructure for faster time to value for SAP HANA and other SAP applications.

Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software is certified today for SAP NetWeaver based landscapes including SAP S/4HANA application servers and can be used for production to scale-up SAP HANA databases.