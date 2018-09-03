Logicalis boosts services with Clarotech acquisition

Datatec subsidiary Logicalis Group has acquired Clarotech, an IP telephony (IPT) cloud and managed services business based in Cape Town, South Africa. This acquisition is part of an ongoing strategy to augment its existing solutions and services business in South Africa, extending its managed services centre of excellence to other Logicalis customers around the globe.

Founded in 2001, Clarotech has offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg and offers IP telephony and call centre cloud and managed services to SMBs in the region. Clarotech’s Open Source IPT solution is a unique fit for SMBs and delivered to customers as a managed cloud service. Clarotech has achieved strong vendor partnerships with companies such as Microsoft, VMware and Fortinet. With the acquisition, Logicalis will be able to extend its managed services capability with a mature SMB customer base, strong services delivery and sales capabilities to drive scale and relevancy in the region.

Jens Montanana, Datatec CEO, says: “This acquisition enables Logicalis to combine a focused managed services operation with its existing business in South Africa to support SMBs, as well as larger corporates. Clarotech has been providing first rate solutions and services to its clients and will bring a strong capability to our business and provide the opportunity to upsell an increased portfolio of services to our clients not just in South Africa, but also around the globe.”

Mark Rogers, Logicalis Group CEO, adds: “This acquisition enables us to combine two great operations focused on delivering managed services to support SMBs as well as larger corporates, and provide the opportunity to upsell an increased portfolio of services to our clients, not just in South Africa but also around the globe. Clarotech has great people and has been providing first rate solutions and services to its clients and will bring a strong capability to our business.”