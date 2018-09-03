Software Developer

Software Developer

Port Elizabeth

– My client is seeking to employ a skilled Software Developer to join their team. Duties include:

– Duties will revolve around building software by writing code, as well as correcting system issues, adapting solutions to work with new technologies and in new environments and Improving system performance

– You will be involved in planning and spec sessions as well as improvement of their internal technical processes and procedures

– Extensive programming knowledge – Data Analysis, Information Technology, Software Development, Software Testing – Develop Software to specification

– Maintain and Improve existing solutions

– Write code and UI tests to improve system stability

– Assist with application design and technical documentation

– Ensure software is developed to a high standard

– Execute technical investigations – Ensure system quality through defined process and standard

– Minimum Requirements:- CS Diploma/Degree or Close Alternative-

– 3 years or more of solid working experience (Continuous experience)

– Strong Development Experience (C#, ASP.NET…)- Strong SQL Experience (Database Design, Queries, Stored Procs…)

– Strong OO Programming Experience Beneficial Skills:- Web Technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, Knockout JS, SOAP Web Services, REST…)- Open Edge Progress- Report writing (Crystal, SSRS)- MVC, Angular- MCP Exam(s)- Mobile Development Experience- BI Experience – Team Services, SVN, GIT Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: NDDeveloperPlease note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position