Software Developer
Port Elizabeth
– My client is seeking to employ a skilled Software Developer to join their team. Duties include:
– Duties will revolve around building software by writing code, as well as correcting system issues, adapting solutions to work with new technologies and in new environments and Improving system performance
– You will be involved in planning and spec sessions as well as improvement of their internal technical processes and procedures
– Extensive programming knowledge – Data Analysis, Information Technology, Software Development, Software Testing – Develop Software to specification
– Maintain and Improve existing solutions
– Write code and UI tests to improve system stability
– Assist with application design and technical documentation
– Ensure software is developed to a high standard
– Execute technical investigations – Ensure system quality through defined process and standard
– Minimum Requirements:- CS Diploma/Degree or Close Alternative-
– 3 years or more of solid working experience (Continuous experience)
– Strong Development Experience (C#, ASP.NET…)- Strong SQL Experience (Database Design, Queries, Stored Procs…)
– Strong OO Programming Experience Beneficial Skills:- Web Technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, Knockout JS, SOAP Web Services, REST…)- Open Edge Progress- Report writing (Crystal, SSRS)- MVC, Angular- MCP Exam(s)- Mobile Development Experience- BI Experience – Team Services, SVN, GIT Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: NDDeveloperPlease note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful