Toshiba debuts 2-in-1 detachable

Toshiba Europe has introduced the latest in next generation 2-in-1 detachables, the Portégé X30T-E.

The X30T-E offers the security and performance of a business laptop – with a full-sized port layout, bundled keyboard dock and up to 15 hours of battery life – while taking advantage of the additional freedom offered by a tablet. With an 8th generation Intel Core processor, LPDDR3 RAM and ultra-fast SSD storage, the device delivers the high performance enterprise users have come to expect.

The X30T-E has been designed and constructed with modern business demands in mind. An ultra-light and ultra-stiff magnesium chassis with honeycomb construction means it’s tough enough to withstand the demands of an increasingly mobile workforce. Biometric multifactor authentication, including optional face authentication and a rear-side fingerprint scanner, provides security to help protect sensitive, business critical information should the device be lost or stolen.

The Portégé X30T-E’s bundled keyboard dock means users are ready for any business challenge wherever they may be. Whether in the middle of a power cut or delayed at the airport, the full-sized port layout and impressive battery life provide mobile workers with the connectivity they need. Thirty minutes of charging provides four hours of battery life, empowering workers while on the move.

The device can also be used as a high-performance tablet with a 13.3″ full HD non-glare high-brightness touchscreen with kickstand, with the option of being able to handwrite or draw via the optional Toshiba Universal Stylus Pen with Wacom AES 2.0 Pen Technology.

Recent Toshiba research found that data security is a top investment priority for 62% of IT leaders over the next 12 months. With this issue continuing to be paramount for an increasing number of industries, built in biometric multifactor authentication within the Portégé X30T-E prevents access from unsolicited sources. The device is also guarded by Toshiba’s in-house BIOS for further reassurance whatever the situation.

The X30T-E is also robust, meeting military MIL STD 810G standards and has been additionally tested to Toshiba’s own H.A.L.T. (Highly Accelerated Life Test), verified by independent TÜV Rheinland Institute testing – which simulates three years’ usage.

As an additional security measure, each device is fitted with a Kensington slot within the keyboard dock, enabling the keyboard as well as the tablet to be locked to the device itself providing further peace of mind when working on the move.

Every detail of the X30T-E has been created for faster, better working on the go or in the office. A 13.3″ non-glare, high brightness full HD screen means it’s perfect for variable lighting whilst a Corning Glass screen ensures extra strength and further impact resistance.

Additionally, touch and pen input, via an optional Toshiba Universal Stylus Pen with Wacom AES 2.0 Pen Technology, takes advantage of best in class handwriting capabilities. The device also includes a 5mp camera on the back, as well as a front facing camera. The kickstand angles the screen to a comfortable, stable position whilst the keyboard dock or optional travel keyboard offer larger than usual keys with superb vertical pitch.

The X30T-E provides connectivity that keeps workers going no matter where they are.

The optional LTE, for instance, means internet is available to employees on the go. The 2-in-1 device comes with two USB 3.0 ports as well as a Gigabit LAN, RGB, HDMI and a USB Type-C port for charging on the keyboard dock. Fast performance is also assured thanks to a special cooling system, developed by Toshiba, which keeps the CPU working at its peak. And whilst it’s heavy on performance, it’s light on weight. In total, the device with the keyboard dock weighs in at just 1399 grams or 1189 with the optional travel keyboard. The ultra-light-weight worker can even just use the tablet weighing just 799 grams and be totally mobile.