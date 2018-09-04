Car dealers resilient in tough market

While new vehicle sales in August showed a decline of 2,5% year-on-year, the performance of the industry has remained relatively flat from a year-to-date perspective at -0,6% over the first eight months of 2018.

Of the 47 964 total industry sales last month, 66% went to the passenger vehicle segment which is down 2,2% year-on-year and is flat year-to-date according to data released today by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa). Light commercials, which contributed 29% of total sales, are down 5,8% year-on-year and 2,5% year-to-date. The commercial segment comprising buses, medium, heavy and extra-heavy vehicles made up the final 5%, and is up 16% year-on-year and 2,1% year-to-date.

“Despite perpetual pressure on the economy this year with total industry sales remaining subdued, the dealer channel has been resilient showing 2,4% year-to-date growth.” says Ghana Msibi, WesBank’s executive head for Sales and Marketing. “With four months remaining in 2018, WesBank’s forecast of 3% growth is still possible. However, if the deterioration of the rand to foreign currencies continues as we’ve seen in August, consumers could feel more of a pinch when buying new cars going forward.”

Rentals grew by 1,6% year-on-year in August, but remained 7,6% down when compared to the first eight months of last year which saw the highest rental sales ever recorded.

Top-10 best-selling passenger vehicles Top-10 best-selling light commercial vehicles VW Polo 2993 TOYOTA Hilux 3366 VW Polo Vivo 1900 FORD Ranger 2535 KIA Picanto 1071 NISSAN NP200 1634 HYUNDAI Grand i10 1020 ISUZU KB 1542 TOYOTA Etios 900 TOYOTA Quantum 1477 TOYOTA Fortuner 888 NISSAN NP300 905 TOYOTA Yaris 884 HYUNDAI H100 Bakkie 337 TOYOTA Corolla Quest 845 MAHINDRA Scorpio Pik-UP 233 RENAULT Kwid 767 VW Caddy 190 FORD Figo 732 NISSAN Hardbody 187

* Sales figures are supplied by Naamsa and exclude non-reporting manufacturers.