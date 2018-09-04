Car dealers resilient in tough market

While new vehicle sales in August showed a decline of 2,5% year-on-year, the performance of the industry has remained relatively flat from a year-to-date perspective at -0,6% over the first eight months of 2018.
Of the 47 964 total industry sales last month, 66% went to the passenger vehicle segment which is down 2,2% year-on-year and is flat year-to-date according to data released today by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa). Light commercials, which contributed 29% of total sales, are down 5,8% year-on-year and 2,5% year-to-date. The commercial segment comprising buses, medium, heavy and extra-heavy vehicles made up the final 5%, and is up 16% year-on-year and 2,1% year-to-date.
“Despite perpetual pressure on the economy this year with total industry sales remaining subdued, the dealer channel has been resilient showing 2,4% year-to-date growth.” says Ghana Msibi, WesBank’s executive head for Sales and Marketing. “With four months remaining in 2018, WesBank’s forecast of 3% growth is still possible. However, if the deterioration of the rand to foreign currencies continues as we’ve seen in August, consumers could feel more of a pinch when buying new cars going forward.”
Rentals grew by 1,6% year-on-year in August, but remained 7,6% down when compared to the first eight months of last year which saw the highest rental sales ever recorded.
|Top-10 best-selling passenger vehicles
|Top-10 best-selling light commercial vehicles
|VW Polo
|2993
|TOYOTA Hilux
|3366
|VW Polo Vivo
|1900
|FORD Ranger
|2535
|KIA Picanto
|1071
|NISSAN NP200
|1634
|HYUNDAI Grand i10
|1020
|ISUZU KB
|1542
|TOYOTA Etios
|900
|TOYOTA Quantum
|1477
|TOYOTA Fortuner
|888
|NISSAN NP300
|905
|TOYOTA Yaris
|884
|HYUNDAI H100 Bakkie
|337
|TOYOTA Corolla Quest
|845
|MAHINDRA Scorpio Pik-UP
|233
|RENAULT Kwid
|767
|VW Caddy
|190
|FORD Figo
|732
|NISSAN Hardbody
|187
* Sales figures are supplied by Naamsa and exclude non-reporting manufacturers.