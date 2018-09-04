Khanyi Mbau’s ‘The Scoop’ now a mobile entertainment offering

Telecoming, a European technology company specialising in carrier billing technologies, has become an official partner for the distribution of the weekly show “The Scoop” hosted by Khanyi Mbau.

Mbau is a South African actress, television host and artist with over 1-million fans.

“The show is a combination of international and locally-produced celebrity content with the Star-power of one of South Africa’s lady bosses on screen,” explains Justus Verkerk, CEO of FCCE Production.

“Mbau, with the first series, attracted a loyal and engaged audience. Now, the second series will extend its reach to local mobile viewers. The new exclusive agreement with Dutch indie FCCE Production and South Africa-based AAA Entertainment targets South Africa as one of the regions with the highest mobile penetration.

“With a population of 55-million, there are more than 87-million active devices which means almost 1,6-mobile phones per person.”

Telecoming has, since 2015, offered their Direct Carrier Billing technology to monetise digital content with key mobile operators from leading content producers.

Mohamed Benhamadi, Telecoming operations director for South Africa and France, explains: “We see South Africa as a key market and our gateway to other countries in Africa. We are analysing new opportunities with growth potential. In the coming months we will start our activity in these new markets where mobile payments play a relevant role and where digital content consumption is on an upward trend.”

Pascal Schmitz, executive producer at AAA Entertainment, explains: “Khanyi Mbau is a superstar here and loved by her fans and the South African public. She is the perfect companion to bring the show to mobile devices together with Telecoming, FCCE and AAA Entertainment. The agreement with Telecoming will allow users to access fresh new episodes of The Scoop weekly to get their fix of entertainment news and celebrity scoops.”