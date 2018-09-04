Lenovo Data Centre Group (DCG) signs up Jim Holland

Jim Holland has officially joined Lenovo Data Centre Group (DCG) as the new country head for South Africa, taking over from Lorna Hardie.

Holland has been an IT executive for more than 17 years, with pan-African experience managing operations and strategic business units.

Some of his immediate priorities include improving Lenovo’s channel coverage and focus.

“Our compute platform is world leading and our alliances with world leading vendors opens up a massive opportunity for our channel partners and end customers, the Lenovo DCG platform is very exciting,” he comments.

With digital transformation in the enterprise disrupting data center markets, he emphasizes that businesses need to adapt to remain relevant and competitive.

“It’s important that businesses start understanding that technology can be used as an effective differentiator – a data centre that can provide the infrastructure to support the changing nature of business requirements in a flexible and dynamic way will set a business apart, Lenovo DCG is well positioned to add significant value to any organization with digital transformation as a priority.”

Prior to joining Lenovo, Holland was part of the executive team at Axiz for six years. He was responsible for the HPE business and services, and was instrumental in developing other enterprise business units within the organisation over the past 10 years. His key achievements include the merger of the HPE Software and MicroFocus business and operating the new MicroFocus company business within Axiz.

He also built the installation and startup capability in the business as well as structuring the business unit independently with a multi-vendor strategy as the objective.

“The collective knowledge and industry expertise that Holland brings further strengthens our local team. As Lenovo moves forward to become the leading data center group, appointments of this caliber reinforce our position in the market,” says Dr Chris Cooper, GM for Lenovo DCG, Middle East, Turkey and Africa.