PaySpace partners with DNA HR and Payroll

Former SAGE Managing Director for Africa and the Middle East, Anton Van Heerden, chooses PaySpace as its cloud service partner in new venture.

PaySpace has been selected as the preferred cloud service provider to DNA HR and Payroll, the company set up by former Sage MD for Africa and the Middle East Anton Van Heerden.

“Anton is an industry specialist and leader with over 25 years’ experience. He has also built the largest payroll and HR software company in Africa, so we are honoured to be the preferred technology platform provider for DNA,” says Bruce van Wyk, director of PaySpace.

DNA offers full turnkey HR and payroll outsourcing cloud solutions.

Van Heerden comments: “The ystem ticks all the right boxes around efficiency, security, ease of use and has some amazing differentiating features.

“Software in the cloud has been spoken about for many years and while traditional players both locally and globally are still figuring out how to transition to the cloud, the team from PaySpace have successfully developed a true cloud solution from scratch – so it’s entirely architected for cloud consumption.”

Van Wyk adds: “As a frontrunner since inception in the cloud space, we want to make sure that people are properly informed and educated on cloud solutions in the Payroll and HR industry. Once you understand true cloud, make sure you choose a cloud partner who can provide the right support, thus adding real value to your business.”

“The PaySpace platform currently services 39 African countries and is expanding their global footprint continuously which talks directly to our vision and new opportunities for DNA into the future,” says Van Heerden.