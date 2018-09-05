Africa Registry incentivises domain sales

Africa Registry, part of the CentralNic Group, has announced a new programme from its gateway service RRPproxy to empower domain name vendors, registrars and resellers in Africa to sell domains using more than 1 000 TLDs, and to benefit from a $50 free credit for all new accounts.

As well as offering almost five times more domain name choices than available through other African gateways, Africa Registry’s RRPproxy service enables registrars and resellers to immediately start selling lucrative add-on services such as hosting and SSL certificates – and many more attractive features

Africa Registry states: “African companies selling domain names today or planning to in the future deserve the same range of products and services to sell enjoyed by their peers in Europe, the US and Asia. Africa Registry now provides this service through RRPproxy, the world’s best technical solution for domains.”