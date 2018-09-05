Capitec sets up automated communications

Capitec Bank has chosen cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile to deliver a centralised client communications hub that will deliver a more personalised digital banking experience to its more than 10-million clients.

IMImobile delivers marketing communications across SMS, email, app push notifications, telemarketing, and direct mail.

Using IMIcampaign, Capitec can create, manage and deploy interactive mobile-first client communications.

IMImobile will also deliver critical communications to Capitec’s clients when opening new accounts, share digital bank statements and amend account details.

Capitec will employ the communications platform IMIconnect to speed up the delivery of new banking services.

IMIconnect’s visual workflow builder allows the design and launch of omnichannel customer journeys such as credit status checks, account and transaction notifications and surveys in a low-code environment, communicating easily between existing business systems and processes.

Francois Viviers, executive: marketing and communications at Capitec Bank, says: “At Capitec, our mission is to help clients improve their financial lives. We guide and assist our clients to transact, and financially interact with the world as it evolves. Delivering personalised communication, especially across mobile and digital communication channels, is hugely important to us and our clients.

“We are pleased to work with IMImobile, a partner with proven experience and track record in the financial services sector and look forward to delivering greater personalisation for our clients.”

Jay Patel, chief executive of IMImobile, comments: “We are pleased to have been selected by Capitec to deliver a centralised communications solution. Using IMIconnect and IMIcampaign, we are able to deliver mobile first marketing innovation at scale to ensure Capitec clients receive the right communications, at the right time, and with the right level of personalisation. We look forward to working in partnership to help optimise the client and customer service experience.”