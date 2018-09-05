CellCgirl aims to empower young women

Cell C has launched CellCgirl, an online platform that extends the reach of its Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day, connecting young women aged between 14 and 24 and helping them access educational resources as well as economic and employment opportunities.

The platform consists of a self-service, digital portal and is driven by social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

It takes a 360-degree approach with practical resources that support a girl’s personal journey to navigate through school and life and prepare her for future success.

The greater goal is economic empowerment for women by increasing the percentage of women in the workplace and fostering female leadership.

CellCgirl is championed by a number of high level influencers including actress and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha, who is a Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day alumni and who has previously hosted learners in her workplace. Others are Asnath Mahapa, the first African woman commercial pilot; Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa, executive chairperson of Sigma Capital, as well as Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green and Miss World South Africa 2018 Thulisa Keyi.

CellCgirl is zero-rated for Cell C customers.

Suzette van der Merwe, managing executive of Cell C CSI, comments: “Statistically girls are more vulnerable to circumstances that can be a barrier to their education and their future. Every day girls are faced with difficult challenges and are exposed to hardships that could make finishing school and successfully navigating through the working world more difficult.

“Helping girls complete their education, accumulate skills that are relevant to the job market and start an independent livelihood are critical and aligned to Government’s agenda and global objectives to accelerate the advancement of women and create gender-based transformation.

“We understand the unique needs young women have and wanted to develop a support system they could easily access. Our overall mission is to journey with them as they navigate the turbulent teen years, motivate them to believe in themselves, equip them to make healthy choices, complete matric and enrol at a tertiary institute and enter the working environment.”

Former US President Barack Obama captured these sentiments at the recent annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Johannesburg, saying: “Women and girls around the world continue to be blocked from positions of power and authority. They continue to be prevented from getting a basic education. They’re still paid less than men for doing the same work. That’s still happening.”

CellCgirl is not just a platform that offers study tips and advice; it’s a platform where girls can find support through guidance and motivation through women who have faced, or continue to face, the challenges that girls do. It’s also a space where they are reminded that their dreams are valid, that they deserve the opportunity to succeed and should dare to challenge outdated perceptions of girls.

CellCgirl addresses three main categories: study; life; and inspiration.

The study section is where girls find not only motivation to study, but links to resources that help them study more effectively, understand their subjects better and prepare for their exams in a less stressful way. There are also helpful tools on the site with links to available internships and bursaries that the girls can apply for online.

Girls can also download guides, applications, exam papers and more in the Downloads section. The website also has a tool which will allow girls to create their own CV in a simple and effective manner. There’s also a locator tool to help girls find the nearest library, school, college or university.

The life section offers advice and guidance on just about anything girls might be struggling with, such as time management, friendships, relationships, trends and social media. Another feature is the Ask CellCgirl section, which is for when girls just want to speak to someone for advice.

The inspiration section is all about inspiring girls to dream bigger through positive examples of people who never let gender stereotypes or challenges stop them from going after their dreams.

Cell C partnered with non-profit organisation HIVSA to help develop the strategy and content as well as the community management, which includes online mentorship and coaching. Digital marketing agency, Arc Interactive, was consulted to conceptualise and design the CellCgirl brand identity, develop the brand strategy and content, and implement the technical development of the website and online marketing.