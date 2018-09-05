System Anylyst

Relevant qualification in Information Systems, Business Processes, IT, Software development or similar
Roles and responsibilities/experience required
– Participation in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
– Business analysis
– UX design
– Software Quality Assurance
– Technical Writing
– Technical Support
– Agile development
Skills and traits:
– Analytical thinking
– Knowledge of database design principles
– SQL
– Problem solving
– Detail Orientated
– Eager to learn and improve
– Team player
– Interpersonal communication
– Proficient writing skills
– Ability to work under pressure
– Deadline orientated
– Some coding experience will be advantageous