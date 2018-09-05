System Anylyst

Relevant qualification in Information Systems, Business Processes, IT, Software development or similar

Roles and responsibilities/experience required

– Participation in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

– Business analysis

– UX design

– Software Quality Assurance

– Technical Writing

– Technical Support

– Agile development

Skills and traits:

– Analytical thinking

– Knowledge of database design principles

– SQL

– Problem solving

– Detail Orientated

– Eager to learn and improve

– Team player

– Interpersonal communication

– Proficient writing skills

– Ability to work under pressure

– Deadline orientated

– Some coding experience will be advantageous

