Cell C puts communications, entertainment in one contract

Cell C has launched MediaPlay, allowing consumers to plan and budget for their connectivity and entertainment needs through one contract.

MediaPlay allows customers to connect with the world and with friends and family PLUS keep up with their favourite movies, series, sports, news and music – all through one simple and affordable plan.

MediaPlay allows customers to get access to:

* Voice and SMS;

* Data;

* Subscription to the entertainment platform, black with free streaming.

“MediaPlay simplifies our customers’ lives by bringing them an all in one communications and entertainment solution through great value plans, whether on mobile, high speed fixed 4G or Fibre,” says Cell C’s chief commercial officer, Junaid Munshi.

Customers no longer have to have the hassle of paying multiple subscriptions for on-demand entertainment, home Internet and mobile connectivity. Instead, Cell C’s MediaPlay suite of products allows customers to get all of this in one simple package.

Consumers have the option to connect through one of three formats: MediaPlay Fibre, MediaPlay LTE or MediaPlay Mobile with various plans to suit their budgets.

Customers will be able to purchase their MediaPlay plans directly from www.mediaplay.co.za with just a couple of clicks. On the site, customers will find an interactive educational video and a tour of what MediaPlay is all about, what it offers and how to get it.

They can also sign up for MediaPlay at any of the Cell C stores countrywide, or by calling the call centre.

“It’s that easy. The hassle of multiple bills and debit orders are now a thing of the past making life simpler, thus giving Cell C customers more time to connect, browse and enjoy hours of endless entertainment,” Munshi says.