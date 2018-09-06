Coca-Cola taps into the sunshine

Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) is going solar by installing rooftop solar photovoltaic units at 11 of its sites, with a combined installed capacity of 10,4MWp renewable energy once completed.

Under a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Mulilo Group, the plants will produce over 18-million kWh of renewable energy for CCBSA per year and realise substantial savings in electricity drawn from the grid, while cutting carbon emissions by 14 000 tonnes a year.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, of which CCBSA is the South African arm, has a deep commitment to sustainability and the environment. Its manufacturing facilities in South Africa and Africa continuously strive to reduce the consumption of energy and water and minimise their operational footprint.

CCBSA used 9,642-million kWh less electricity last year and has improved electricity usage per liter of beverages produced by 9,24% over the last three years.

Globally, renewable energy and solar PV, in particular, have made massive advances and a phased shift away from fossil-based fuels is now a key part of responsible business practice.

Mulilo is the largest South African-owned independent power producer, and has 500MW of wind and solar plants exporting power to the Eskom grid.

Romano, a partner in the consortium that was awarded the project after a 24-month bid period that started with 31 bidders, is one of the leading commercial rooftop engineering, procurement and construction companies in South Africa.

Investec, through its power and infrastructure finance (PIF) division, was the lead arranger for the transaction. Investec concluded a number of similar transactions both locally and internationally and is considered the financier of choice for off-grid solar portfolios.