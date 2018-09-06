Telkom VS Gaming High School Esports league

Telkom VS Gaming has announced that the VS Gaming HSEL, in partnership with the High School Esports League (HSEL), held its online tournament in the run up to Comic Con Africa.

The top three teams from each game are invited to participate in the inaugural tournament on 15 September 2018.

The teams that qualified are:

CS:GO Results

1st – Paul Roos Gymnasium

2nd – Westville Boys’ High School

3rd – Parklands College

Dota 2 Results

1st – Westville Boys’ High School

2nd – Oakhill School

3rd – Paul Roos Gymnasium

Registration for the 2019 online league will take place on VS Gaming’s website from 24 September 2018 and any schools that are currently part of the HSEL are eligible to take part. Schools that are not currently part of HSEL can contact HSEL on greet01@wbhs.co.za to register.

“This is an exciting initiative for both Telkom VS Gaming and the HSEL. Not only are we broadening our scope of gamers, but we are also doing this in a responsible and committed manner by working closely with the HSEL. The fact that the finals will take place at the inaugural Comic Con Africa is an added bonus for all gamers involved,” says Wanda Mkhize spokesperson for Telkom VS Gaming. “This platform will also give scholars a great opportunity to play alongside the best players in South Africa.”

Tyrone Green from HSEL adds: “As the HSEL we are very excited to participate in the Telkom VS Gaming HSEL. As the largest online league on the continent, this partnership is massive for the high school league and its players. We are hoping that the success of this league will take us to greater heights in the future.”

Telkom VS Gaming and the HSEL aim to grow esports in South Africa and make sure that it is a safe and exciting experience for all involved and this is another step in creating this environment.