SA writers sign on for Comic Con

Novelist Lauren Beukes and illustrator and comics writer Dale Halvorsen are two of the guests who will put in an appearance at the first Comic Con Africa.

Lauren Beukes is the internationally best-selling author of Zoo City and The Shining Girls. Dale Halvorsen is an award-winning cover designer and illustrator. Together, they’re co-creators of the original horror series for DC Comics’ edgy Vertigo imprint, Survivors’ Club, with artist Ryan Kelly.

The series, which asks what if the 80s’ horror movies were real, and where are those kids today, is currently being developed for TV.

The pair have also worked together on “Chum”, a horror short about ice-hockey, kaiju and giant fighting robots for Strange Sports Stories, and a bloody tale about Johnny Alpha and vampire bounty hunter Durham Red for 2000AD.

Beukes is a multiple award-winning South African author and New York Times best-selling comics writer. Her work includes Zoo City, which won the Arthur C Clarke Award, The Shining Girls, currently being developed as a TV show by Leonardo Di Caprio and Broken Monsters about supernatural art and murder in Detroit.

Beukes was the head-writer and co-creator of the first half hour animated TV show in South Africa, URBO: The Adventures of Pax Afrika.

As a comics writer, she’s written a Japanese horror spin on Rapunzel for Vertigo’s Fables series with Inaki; a Wonder Woman short for kids set in Soweto with Mike Maihack and is co-creator of the original Vertigo horror series, Survivors’ Club, with Dale Halvorsen and Ryan Kelly.

Halvorsen is co-creator and co-writer on the original DC Vertigo horror series, Survivors Club, together with Beukes and artist Ryan Kelly. In his normal life, he’s a multi-award-winning cover designer, including Zoo City, Nnedi Okorafor’s Who Fears Death and Charlie Human’s Apocalypse Now Now.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre.