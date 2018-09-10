Abdulla appointed to Metrofile board

Zaheer Abdulla, investment manager of Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) has been appointed as a non-executive director of Metrofile Holdings.

It is anticipated that Abdulla will assume the role from 15 September 2018.

MIC is Metrofile Holdings’ largest shareholder and empowerment partner, which owns 37% of its equity.

Metrofile is a market leader in records and information management across Africa and the Middle East. It has been listed on the JSE since 1995 and its services cover the entire records and information lifecycle. The company has continued to develop innovative, scaled and customised solutions for its clients in every industry and sector.

Abdulla joined the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) in 2012 and serves on the boards of a number of the MIC’s strategic investments which include Tracker, General Electric Southern Africa Technologies and Multiknit.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree and Honours in Actuarial Science with over 10 years of corporate finance and investment management experience. His extensive experience across all aspects of private equity from origination to exits puts him in good stead to excel in his new role at Metrofile Holdings.