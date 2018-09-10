China Telecom establishes inter-connection hub at Teraco

China Telecom (Africa and Middle East) Limited (CTMEA) says it is establishing an inter-connection network and telecommunications hub to support growing traffic demands at Teraco Data Environments, Africa’s first vendor neutral data centre.

CTMEA has established its network nodes in Teraco’s data centres in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg since 2012, which provide the inter-connecting hub linking the global Internet resources into the African continent. Teraco’s advanced data centre services will be bundled with CTG’s information communication technology (ICT) solutions which will cater to the increasing demands from the world going into Africa, especially expansion from Asia Pacific IT Companies into Africa.

Teraco has Tier III+ data centres in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg with facilities for multi-national companies to co-locate their servers. The new cooperation allows multi-national companies to subscribe Teraco’s co-location services bundled with CTG’s ICT and connectivity solutions.

“Our customers in China and Asia-Pacific region will now find it even more convenient to subscribe to a reliable, trusted and high-quality co-location and connectivity services from Teraco and China Telecom Global,” says Changhai Liu, MD of CTMEA. “Our co-operation immediately builds higher confidence among our customers, so they can focus on their business operations and leave their hosting, colocation and inter-connection requirements to us. We have long been focusing on the Africa market and this closer co-operation with Teraco further enhances our competitiveness in the Middle East and Africa with a strong and like-minded partner in Southern Africa we can rely on.”

Teraco offers its clients vendor-neutral, resilient data centre facilities and the lowest latency interconnection points to cloud and content. Its data centres offer a secure, guaranteed 99.999% uptime environment. Teraco has also been focused on growing its ecosystems of telco, content, financial services, enterprise and Internet service providers over the past decade. Its offering is underpinned by providing clients with direct access to Africa’s largest Internet exchange, NAPAfrica, which includes all the benefits of interconnection via the Teraco platform.

Jan Hnizdo, director at Teraco, says: “Teraco has been investing to expand our data centre facilities with additional capacity and floor space to meet increasing demands from enterprises and from the surge in cloud computing uptake. Our relationship with China Telecom Global opens up African opportunities for Chinese content and applications, which means a growing network and higher communications traffic in the African region to the East. A digital transformation is happening across the sub-Saharan Africa region, with this development clients are able to leverage the most advanced, cost-effective data centre and ICT solutions from both companies.”