Lenovo honours top partners

Lenovo celebrated its top performing partners at the annual Lenovo Channel Awards Ceremony.

The awards honour Lenovo’s most successful channel partners and recognises those that have helped the company to make a remarkable difference in the South African region.

Channel Award Categories includes Personal Computer Group (PCG) and Data Center Group (DCG) Distributor Awards, PCG and DCG Platinum Partner of the Year, as well as Gold Partner of the Year. There are also awards for PCG and DCG Product Manager of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Industry Exec of the Year and Sales Person of the Year.

Lenovo is the fastest growing player, by units, among the Top five global PC makers and in the first quarter of 2018 returned to the global PC number one leading position, according to Gartner.

Outside of the core PC business Lenovo continues to invest in growing its portfolio of smart devices, including smart home, smart office and AR/VR.

Thibault Dousson, GM of Lenovo Southern Africa, says Lenovo’s partners are crucial to the success of the business. “The Channel Awards is a way for us to show our appreciation to our partners and look back at another successful year.”

In the first quarter of the year Lenovo’s Data Center Group further accelerated its momentum and built on a strong fourth quarter. The division reported another record revenue quarter, the third consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, and up almost 70% compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Christopher Cooper, GM for Data Center Group, Lenovo Middle East, Turkey and Africa, says the Channel Awards is a way of celebrating another year of successful partnerships with top performing Lenovo Partners.

“We can boast, and toast, the remarkable difference we have made over the last year, together.”

The 2018 Lenovo Channel awards categories and winnersa are:

Category Winner PCG Silver Partner of the Year FY17/18 S Con IT Services DCG Silver Partner of the Year FY17/18 Aptronics (Pty) Ltd PCG Gold Partner of the Year FY17/18 Introstat (Pty) Ltd DCG Gold Partner of the Year FY17/18 Edgetec Systems (Pty) Ltd PCG Platinum Partner of the Year FY17/18 Digital Generation (DG) DCG Platinum Partner of the Year FY17/18 Technology Corporate Management (Pty) Ltd (TCM) PCG Distributor Award FY17/18 Rectron LTD (PTY) DCG Distributor Award FY17/18 Epsidon Technology Distribution (Pty Ltd T/A First Distribution Commercial SADC Partner of the Year FY17/18 Channel IT Ltd Commercial Deal of the Year FY17/18 Collins Ogunniyi Commercial Deal of the Year FY17/18 Timothy Humphrey- Davies PCG Services Partner of the Year FY17/18 Technology Corporate Management (Pty) Ltd (TCM) DCG Services Partner of the Year FY17/18 Technology Corporate Management (Pty) Ltd (TCM) Consumer Campaign of the Year FY17/18 Incredible Connection – Yoga Campaign Consumer Partner of the Year FY17/18 SOS Mobile SA (Pty) Ltd Consumer SADC Partner of the Year FY17/18 Inshark Investments Consumer Champion of the Year FY17/18 Johann Venter Consumer Distributor of the Year FY17/18 Axiz (Pty) Ltd Retailer of the Year FY17/18 Evetech PCG Commercial Champion of the Year FY17/18 Jaco Oosthuizen DCG Ambassador of the Year FY17/18 Dean Irwin Lenovo Ambassador of the Decade FY17/18 Suria Pretorius Industry Executive of the Year FY17/18 David Kan