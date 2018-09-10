Nokia 2.1 available with Android Oreo

The new Nokia 2.1 is now available to buy from Vodacom and MTN as well as leading retailers from R1 699.00.

Delivering a 50% performance boost on its predecessor, the Nokia 2.1 combines a larger screen and dual front-front facing speakers with a two-day battery life.

It comes with Android Oreo (Go edition), designed for smartphones with 1Gb RAM or less, offering more storage out of the box and consuming less data.

Nokia 2.1 comes with a 2-day battery life, a large 5.5-inch HD screen and dual front-facing stereo speakers. Its 4,000mAh battery charges faster, and the HD display is 20% bigger than the original.

The upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 64-bit Mobile Platform gives user 50% faster and smoother performance, while the Nokia 2.1 has a 5MP front-facing selfie snapper or 8MP rear camera with auto focus.

Shaun Durandt, GM of HMD Global, Southern Africa, says: “Being able to rely on your smartphone from when you first wake up until you go to bed again is so important which is why the Nokia 2.1, with its two-day battery, has been one of the most welcomed devices in our portfolio. We always want to keep giving our fans more, so we’ve listened to their feedback and given them a faster processor, bigger screen and dual stereo speakers to enable an even better long-lasting experience to go with the great battery life.”

Tailored to devices with 1GB RAM or less, Android OreoTM (Go edition) comes with a new range of apps from Google designed to run faster while consuming less data. Optimised to be smooth and fast, these include Google Go – a web search app, Google Maps Go, YouTube Go and Google Assistant for Android (Go edition), to quickly send messages, make calls, set alarms and do more, simply by using your voice.

With fewer pre-installed and much lighter apps on Android Oreo (Go edition), users get twice available storage out of the box compared with Android Nougat.

All Nokia smartphones come with no bloatware, skins, UI changes or unnecessary apps pre-loaded onto your phone, giving you a pure Android experience.

Android Oreo (Go edition) offers a smooth and responsive experience, while making sure your device gets the latest security updates and features, including Google Play Protect, which continuously works to keep your device, data and apps safe.

Available in three colours – Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver, Grey/Silver – the Nokia 2.1 is available now.