10X-e, Alphacode accelerate top fintechs

10X-e, will partner with the fintech incubator subsidiary of RMI, Alphacode to support South Africa’s top fintechs on their path to scale.

The collaboration will initially see five of South Africa’s highest-profile fintech companies investing two years in scaling up using 10X-e’s much lauded 10X program.

10X-e’s founder, Jason Goldberg, says that the Accelerator program helps Scale Up teams learn and apply the 12 disciplines for rapid and sustainable growth.

“We are delighted to be working with AlphaCode, SA’s premier Fintech support brand to help some of SA’s top Fintech entrepreneurs Scale Up,” he says.

The first five elite fintech businesses selected to join the program are Entersekt, Livestock Wealth, Click2Sure, Invoice Worx and Isazi Consulting.

“Globally leading mobile authentication and security specialists, Entersekt are set to be South Africa’s next ‘unicorn’ while Livestock Wealth is changing the investment landscape by offering the ability to own and manage your livestock via an app from Sandton (or anywhere) – outsourcing all the ‘dirty work’ to their specialist operators.

“Click2Sure was founded by Dan Guasco – the original founder of what became Groupon SA, and Isazi Consulting is led by one of South Africa’s leading teams of data scientists and artificial intelligence experts,” says Goldberg.

“Another coup for this cohort is that three of the five businesses are majority black-owned tech ventures, and most certainly earned their place on the Program on pure merit terms. We’re really proud to be supporting these globally competitive entrepreneurs.”