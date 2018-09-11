Eaton appoints Mustek for sub-Saharan Africa

Power management company Eaton South Africa has appointed Mustek as a distributor for its Power Quality Portfolio of products in sub-Saharan Africa, with effect from 1 September 2018.

The portfolio includes Eaton’s 5E, 3, 5 and 9 Series Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPSs) up to and including 40kVA as well as its Ellipse Pro and Ellipse Eco UPSs, Power Distribution Units (PDUs), as well as its racks and cooling products.

Eaton manufactures, sells and supports unified technology solutions incorporating its UPS products, enclosures, power distribution, advanced power management and reliability techniques, as well as its world-class services.

The company’s UPS solutions deliver high quality backup power for different scales of need, from desktop PCs to network servers and large data centre facilities, and even marine and offshore requirements.

“Appointing Mustek as a distributor in Sub-Saharan Africa allows us to expand our IT distribution footprint and reach our customers more effectively,” explains Malvin Naicker, sales director for Africa at Eaton South Africa. “Mustek has a far-reaching reseller network in the region and collaborating with them to distribute Eaton’s Power Quality Portfolio will help us gaining a competitive edge in the region.”

In addition to its comprehensive network in South Africa, Mustek has operations in Zimbabwe and Kenya. Its African presence has been expanded through a strategy of exporting its products to local companies in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Mauritius, Seychelles, Namibia, Swaziland, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

“With business growth comes an increased demand for business continuity, and as IT environments increase their reliance on business-critical applications, they expect market-leading solutions and the peace of mind that comes with robust back-up systems to ensure that business efficiency and productivity,” says Andrada Manu, national product manager at Mustek.

“Adding Eaton’s range of UPSs and PDUs and its rack and cooling products positions Mustek well to respond positively to their needs and expectations.”