Ericsson showcases SMME solutions

Ericsson is showcasing new solutions in 5G, digital services and Internet of Things (IoT), with a focus on supporting SMMEs at ITU Telecom World 2018 in Durban, South Africa.

Highlights on display at the Ericsson booth will include a city model showcasing 5G efficiencies that can be created on today’s networks, AI drone for safety and security, cloud robotics, connected vehicles and 3.5GHz connectivity as a technology enabler.

Alp Uysal, head of strategy and emerging business at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “The continuing evolution of technology has necessitated a shift in strategy to cater to SMMEs with the tools to develop a technologically sustainable business model. At the ITU Telecom World 2018, Ericsson will demonstrate how breakthroughs in 5G, Digital Services, and IoT are transforming the SMME space.

“Entrepreneurs require flexibility, reliability and high standards of digital solutions when starting new businesses. Ericsson believes in changing the paradigm of how enterprises manage their digital needs,” he adds.

SMMEs employ immense proportions of determination, resilience and a singular vision to transform an idea from a concept to an actual product or service. However, scaling up from start-up to operating profitable business is fraught with risk and requires additional skills.

SMME success is key to ICT industry growth and socio-economic development on an international level. Emerging technology trends related to the digital transformation, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and big data analytics, have profound implications for skills required for the evolving digital economy.