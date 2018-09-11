‘Tap to feed’ initiative delivers 1,5m meals

Mastercard, Pick n Pay and FoodForward SA have delivered more than 1,5-million meals to vulnerable South African women and children following the success of their ‘Tap to Feed’ campaign.

This eclipses the target Mastercard originally set to distribute 1,2-million meals to South Africans in need.

Mastercard committed to automatically donate a meal – at no extra cost or effort to consumers – for each purchase shoppers made at Pick n Pay with the ‘Tap & Go’ contactless payment option between 7 May and 20 July 2018.

The donated meals were distributed by FoodForward SA to vulnerable women and children through its network of non-profit organisations. Mastercard employees also volunteered at the FoodForward SA Mandela Day Food Drive packing events in Johannesburg and Cape Town on 18 July.

“We’re delighted by the public response to this campaign, which aligns with Mastercard’s global 100 Million Meals programme, a commitment to reversing the spiral of poverty by eliminating hunger,” says Mark Elliott, division president of Mastercard Southern Africa.

“Pick n Pay shoppers were really enthusiastic about making contactless payments to help their fellow South Africans. The initiative also highlighted the convenience, simplicity and security of this increasingly popular card payment option.”

Contactless payments, or ‘Tap & Go’, simply means tapping your card on any contactless devices or mobile phones at various retail partners. It is secure, convenient and fast, suited to processing traditional cash-based transactions, including at fast food restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, vending machines, parking and public transport.

“We are really pleased by the success of ‘Tap to Feed’ in helping one of our key CSR partners, FoodForward SA, to provide vital assistance to vulnerable South African communities,” says Pick n Pay deputy-CEO, Richard van Rensburg. “The campaign has also been a success for us in that we could show our customers how contactless payments give them a faster and more convenient experience at our till points.”

Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, adds: “Collaboration and support from the private sector is vital to furthering our mission and ensuring we reach our country’s most vulnerable citizens. On behalf of hundreds of thousands of hungry South Africans, we extend our thanks to the shoppers who supported this campaign, and to Pick n Pay and Mastercard for their commitment to fighting hunger in South Africa.”