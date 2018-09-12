Gamers in the money at Telkom tournament

A prize pool of R1,85-million will be up for grabs at the Telkom VS Gaming Masters and Championships to be hosted at Comic Con from 14 to 16 September.

This new record prize pool makes the Telkom VS Gaming Masters and Championships the highest prize pool for gaming in South Africa, topping that of the Telkom VS Gaming Festival, which sat at R1,5-million. In 2018, Telkom VS Gaming have now awarded over R3-million in prizes across 10 titles.

“With this being the highest prize pool on record for gaming in South Africa, Telkom VS Gaming is cementing the fact that we’re not only about broadening the scope of gamers, but contributing largely towards the growth of esports. This has been an exciting year for Telkom VS Gaming and it can only get better going forward,” says Wanda Mkhize, spokesperson for Telkom VS Gaming.

Below are the prize breakdowns for Masters and Championships, respectively:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Dota 2

• 1st Place: R200 000

• 2nd Place: R100 000

• 3rd Place: R60 000

• 4th Place: R55 000

• 5th/6th Place: R47 500

• 7th/8th Place: R45 000

There will also be a bonus R20 000 for the team who wins the Winner Bracket Final. This means the Masters Prize Pool will be a total of R1,2-million (R620 000 per title).

Championships

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: R85 500

• 1st Place: R42 800

• 2nd Place: R21 400

• 3rd Place: R12 800

• 4th Place: R8 500

Dota 2: R85 500

• 1st Place: R42 800

• 2nd Place: R21 400

• 3rd Place: R12 800

• 4th Place: R8 500

League of Legends: R85 500

• 1st Place: R42 800

• 2nd Place: R21 400

• 3rd Place: R12 800

• 4th Place: R8 500

Battlefield 4: R85 500

• 1st Place: R42 800

• 2nd Place: R21 400

• 3rd Place: R12 800

• 4th Place: R8 500

Call of Duty: World War II (PS4): R68 400

• 1st Place: R34 200

• 2nd Place: R17 100

• 3rd Place: R10 200

• 4th Place: R6 800

Overwatch: R102 700

• 1st Place: R51 400

• 2nd Place: R25 700

• 3rd Place: R15 400

• 4th Place: R10 200

Rocket League: R51 300

• 1st Place: R25 700

• 2nd Place: R12 800

• 3rd Place: R7 700

• 4th Place: R5 100

Hearthstone: R19 500

• 1st Place: R9 800

• 2nd Place: R4 900

• 3rd Place: R2 900

• 4th Place: R1 900

Quake Champions: R19 500

• 1st Place: R9 800

• 2nd Place: R4 900

• 3rd Place: R2 900

• 4th Place: R1 900

The Championships total prize pool is R 603 400 across 9 titles.

In Addition to this, Telkom VS Gaming in partnership with the High School Esports League (HSEL) will be bringing the VS Gaming HSEL tournament to Comic Con Africa. This is also another first for VS Gaming. The online tournament which was recently held, as a run up to Comic Con Africa, has resulted in the top three qualifying teams to participate in the inaugural tournament on 15 September.

“As the HSEL we are very excited to participate in the VS Gaming HSEL. As the largest online league on the continent, this partnership is massive for the high school league and its players. We are hoping that the success of this league will take us to greater heights in the future,” says Tyrone Green from HSEL.