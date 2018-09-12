VMXperts adds to its VMware competencies

VMXperts, specialist consulting and technology infrastructure implementation house, has successfully achieved a VMware Master Services Competency in Data Centre Virtualisation.

This competency demonstrates that VMXperts is committed to helping organisations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

“Over the years we have realised just how important it is for our business to stay ahead by constantly updating our competencies and securing certifications in new technologies. Not only does this ease working with vendor technologies, but it also provides our customers with the knowledge that we are at the top of our game when it comes to a technology,” states Ken Marsden, CTO at VMXperts. We have walked a long journey with VMware and have reached many milestones within the South African market, but to be the first reseller to receive the VMware Master Services Competency in Data Centre Virtualisation in the region is really a highlight and gives us a significant differentiator in the local market.”

“VMware is pleased to recognise VMXperts for achieving a Data Centre Virtualisation Master Services Competency in Africa. This achievement shows customers that partners like VMXperts are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies,” says Lauro Bath, Channel Lead at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa. “We value VMXperts as a partner and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities.”

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialised area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in four specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation – Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training, certifications and rewards.