Sprint launches new IoT platform

Sprint has unveiled the Curiosity IoT platform, a new standard in how IoT is managed and secured, enabling enterprises to manage IoT devices and connectivity over the air across multiple SIM profiles.

Intelligence from device data will be generated instantly through the dedicated, distributed and virtualised core, built together with the new operating system. And the ultimate level of security will be provided from the chip to the cloud.

“On top of our dedicated IoT core and operating system built together with Ericsson, our close collaboration with fellow SoftBank company, Packet enables an advanced distributed core network using bare metal servers at the edge that may be activated in minutes,” says Ivo Rook, senior vice-president, IoT & product development at Sprint. “Arm changes the way devices are managed over the air and data is analysed, while delivering unparalleled security from the chip to the cloud. Overall, Curiosity IoT reflects our unique approach in creating the absolute best operating and management environment for IoT – from system managers enhancing their increasingly IoT-centric operations to the most demanding applications in the immediate economy.”

“Sprint’s unique IoT platform design called for a distributed core to bring the network to the data, rather than the data to the network,” says Zachary Smith, CEO at Packet. “They didn’t have to look any further than within the SoftBank family, with Packet distributing the core and enabling automation in a matter of minutes, as opposed to months.”

“IoT provides a tremendous opportunity for organisations to obtain actionable insights from their devices and data, but require strong company integrations to manage the vast industry fragmentation and security challenges,” says Hima Mukkamala, senior vice-president and general manager at Arm. “We are working with Sprint from device-to-data and bringing the IoT security and business-critical services that are vital for unlocking value from IoT.”