Westcon-Comstor expands portfolio with Mitel

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has been appointed as a distributor for Mitel.

This partnership follows the appointment in July of Westcon-Comstor as sole pan-international distributor for Mitel.

Westcon-Comstor resellers now have access to Mitel’s full range of unified communications and real-time collaboration solutions; contact centre technologies for optimised customer experience. Today Mitel offers customers a means to simplify and enhance the way companies collaborate around the world.

“This is an exciting new strategic partnership for Westcon-Comstor,” comments Rakesh Parbhoo CEO Westcon-Comstor Sub Saharan Africa. “Our business has always been focused on helping partners develop profitable business through a combination of global supply chain capabilities and channel support across our core technology specialisations.

“Our services, support and digital distribution expertise will enable partners to succeed in both today’s market and the future as we transition to an increasingly software-driven world with new procurement and consumption models.”

“By cementing a relationship with Mitel, we believe our customers will now be able to add an impressive range of communications and collaboration technologies to their existing offerings,” adds Parbhoo.

“We will work closely with Mitel to help channel partners develop their business as well as highlight how the solutions within the vendor’s portfolio can leverage its technologies to digitally transform their business.”

“To drive Mitel’s and channel partners’ growth and success in a rapidly changing and competitive landscape, the speed and simplicity of our go-to-market model are essential,” says Andy Bull, MD of Mitel South Africa.

“Through our partnership with Westcon-Comstor, Mitel resellers will be able to quickly and easily take advantage of both our world-class UCC solutions and Westcon’s superior service to better support customers on their digital transformation journey.”

The Mitel network powers more than 2 billion connections every day, and the company helps businesses connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers, in an increasingly competitive business landscape. With more than 4 000 channel partners and a presence in more than 100 countries, Mitel has a global reach, but also a local touch.