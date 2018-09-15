Intermediate C# Developer (contract)

How about doing C# development while living at the coast? Call me about this life changing opportunity todayJob & Company Description:A company in the financial services industry is looking to acquire the skills of a talented C# developer for a 6 month contract in East London or to work remotely. You will be require to conduct maintenance and support on the in house financial system. Education:

Relevant tertiary qualification highly advantageous

Any industry certification would be beneficial

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Good working knowledge of C#, SQL and ASP.Net

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Lucinda van AswegenRecruitment Consultant: IT(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position