GlobalData reveals top 25 tech companies

The performance highlights of the top 25 publicly traded global technology companies by market cap (Mcap) for the quarter ended June 30, have been analysed in the latest research from GlobalData, revealing a number of interesting insights.

There were two new entrants in the top 25 technology companies list in Q2 2018 compared to the previous quarter. Except for some changes in the order, the top 10 players of both Q1 and Q2 lists remain the same. Apple continued to lead, followed by Alphabet and Microsoft in secon and third positions. Facebook and Tencent Holdings interchanged their positions, with Facebook occupying the fourth position. Dell Technologies and Activision Blizzard entered the top 25 list during Q2. NVIDIA, SAP, Accenture and Tata Consultancy Services moved up the list in the last quarter.

The overall list witnessed a 21% rise, with an aggregate Mcap of $6,1-tn. Ten players exceeded 10% growth, with Tata Consultancy Services reporting the highest growth of 29,7%. Six players remained within the 5% to10% bracket. Taiwan Semiconductor is the only firm to have exceeded a 10% fall, whereas Cisco Systems and Intel witnessed a marginal decline. Both Nintendo and Applied Materials, which were at 24th and 25th positions in the last quarter’s ranking, moved out of the top 25 list in Q2.

With 17 players and two new entrants, North America remained the dominant lead region with a double digit growth of 14,1%, followed by Asia-Pacific with a 10,7% growth and Europe with a Mcap decline of 6,6% in Q2 compared to the previous quarter.