Veeam, Lenovo partner on data management

Veeam Software has announced a new global partnership with Lenovo, which will enable customers to purchase Veeam Intelligent Data Management solutions with Lenovo Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) and Storage Area Network (SAN) offerings directly from Lenovo and its resellers in a single transaction.

“Lenovo’s decision to resell Veeam Intelligent Data Management and Availability solutions with their offerings reflects Veeam’s market momentum and leadership,” says Peter McKay, president and co-CEO of Veeam. “It’s a prime example of two technology leaders collaborating to provide the most seamless and efficient sales and deployment process for its partners and customers.”

The combination of Lenovo SDI and SAN solutions with the Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform provides Lenovo customers and business partners with a one-stop shop for accelerating digital transformation.

The combination of technology simplifies IT, mitigates risk and delivers the intelligent data management required to accelerate and grow businesses. As a result, customers can eliminate the costs and complexity of legacy infrastructure, virtualization and data protection management, and provide increased ROI through intelligent data management solutions that accelerate application development and deployment, support data analytics, and simplify disaster recovery (DR).

Organisations also receive the assurance that the combined Veeam and Lenovo solution is validated by both companies and will deliver optimal business benefits.

“Veeam’s strong track record of innovation combined with their focus on creating a great user experience aligns with our customer-first approach. This alliance further enables us to provide an effortless customer experience and relevant solutions to our customers,” says John Majeski, who leads the software and solutions business at Lenovo Data Center Group.

“Businesses want solutions that provide IT simplicity while delivering Intelligent Transformation across environments. Veeam Availability Solutions deliver the IT simplicity and Intelligent Data Management needed for Lenovo Spectrum Virtualize SAN solutions, as well as for Lenovo’s SDI portfolio of ThinkAgile offerings with VMware, Microsoft and Nutanix to accelerate digital transformation while mitigating business risk.”

Veeam’s backup and rapid recovery capabilities deliver the following:

* Simplified IT operational management: Veeam’s direct integration with VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V and Nutanix Acropolis helps automate backup and recovery operations to ensure the Hyper-Availability of critical applications and data;

* Recovery Granularity: Ensures minimal disruption to business operations by providing users with multiple restore options to enhance availability service levels. Options range from recovery of an entire VM or individual files and application items;

* Accelerated Innovation: Veeam DataLabs environments can be created quickly. In addition to improving the ROI on secondary Lenovo storage investments, this capability enables accelerated application development and testing, efficient DR testing to meet corporate data governance and compliance, and data analytics for enhanced business intelligence.