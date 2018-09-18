Arcserve opens regional office

Arcserve – the data backup and availability pioneer – today announced the opening of Arcserve Southern Africa.

Arcserve solutions and services have a long and highly successful history in the South and sub-Saharan African region but this is the first time the company has had a physical presence in the area.

According to Byron Horn-Botha, Arcserve Southern Africa lead: channel and partnerships: “Arcserve is extremely well established in the business continuity; disaster recovery space in South Africa.

“A strategic business decision has been made to further invest in African markets with dedicated sales, marketing and technical teams on the ground – all with profound local market knowledge, experience and expertise.

“We feel this will ensure the most effective delivery of products and services to the region and eventually lead to growth in revenues through enhanced market share,” says Horn-Botha.

The reach of Arcserve Southern Africa comprises territories north of South Africa’s borders including: Nigeria, East Africa and the South African Development Community (SADC) countries.

Horn-Botha confirms that the value proposition to the South African and regional business continuity market includes access to local resources and increased Arcserve investment in ‘go to market’ strategies.

“It is our intention to invest in the local region – in people and skills – thereby improving the quality of partner training with a view to ensuring that Arcserve customers get maximum value from the solutions,” he adds.

Driaan Odendaal, Arcserve Southern Africa technical lead, confirms the business model continues to be exclusively channel based and that the company is focused on driving growth.

“We anticipate that this latest move will forge even stronger bonds with our current, plus future, partners and provide an exceptional level of technical support to them and Arcserve customers,” he says.