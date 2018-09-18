Dropbox partners with CloudSmiths

CloudSmiths, a local Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, has teamed up with Dropbox to offer companies in South Africa Dropbox Business.

Dropbox Business is a collaboration platform that allows businesses and teams to collaborate and have access to their files anytime, anywhere, while leaving IT in control.

CloudSmiths specialises in the deployment of leading cloud based solutions and their integration into third-party applications, both on premise and in the cloud.

“One of CloudSmiths’ passions is to help our clients on their digital transformation journeys and migrations to the cloud. Our partnership with Dropbox Business will do just that,” says Derek Hughes, CEO of CloudSmiths.

With the power of Dropbox Business, an organisation can increase visibility and control over all of its data and allow its staff to collaborate effortlessly and securely both internally and externally anytime, anywhere and using any device.

“Dropbox Business allows companies to integrate their eco-system in the cloud seamlessly, moving from file servers to a cloud-based system,” notes Hughes.

According to the latest figures from Dropbox, there are currently more than 500 million users globally of which 5,5 million are in South Africa, with 300 000 teams using Dropbox Business to increase productivity and lower costs.