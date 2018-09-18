MTN to launch voice over LTE

MTN has introduced a voice over LTE (VoLTE) service to selected smartphones and will be marketed as high definition voice (HD Voice).

Supporting our drive for technology excellence, the HD Voice service will allow customers to benefit from voice calls in clear, natural-sounding HD Voice on MTN’s LTE network, coupled with a faster call connection time.

In order to enable the HD voice service, customers are required to update their smartphones with the latest software made available by their smartphone manufacturer. Once they accept the software update, their smartphone will automatically be enabled with this service. Customers will benefit from a complementary 1Gb data that can be used for the software update. Once completed, the device will be enabled and HD Voice calls will be billed according to normal price plan rates.

The introduction of VoLTE will be carried out in a two phased approach – the first phase, starting in September, will onboard Samsung S8 & S8+, Huawei P20 Lite, Sony Xperia XZ2 and CAT S61 users to the service. The second phase to be rolled out from October onwards, will enable more smartphone users to access HD Voice service. MTN will update the public in due course on when other smartphone brands and models can access HD Voice service.

“The rollout of the HD Voice service is part of our ongoing commitment to transform customer experience and improve the quality of their interaction with our network. With the introduction of this service, we hope that our customers will reap the benefits of the investment MTN has put in over the years to build a world-class, Bozza network that is second to none in South Africa. This is one of the ways that MTN is leading in the delivery of a bold, new digital world,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, executive for corporate affairs at MTN SA.